Fingerprints supports Thales Biometric Payment Card first launch in Türkiye with Garanti BBVA

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announces the first biometric payment card roll out in Türkiye, supporting Thales, a worldwide leader in digital security, and Garanti BBVA and its customers. The launch marks Fingerprints’ and Thales’ eleventh commercial roll out globally for biometric payment cards.

Beyond speed, security and convenience the biometric payment card integrates flawlessly with existing bank infrastructures and Point-of-Sale (POS) systems without requiring upgrades. The contactless biometric payment card has already been certified by major EMV payment schemes.

Fingerprints’ proven biometric technology, which features its T-Shape sensor (T2) and biometric payment software platform alongside Thales’ extensive capbility to innovate and bring enhanced payment experiences, will now form part of Garanti BBVA’s customer offering. Garanti BBVA is one of the largest private banks in Türkiye. In adding a biometric payment card to its portfolio, it enables its customers to be at the forefront of secure contactless biometric payments.

"With our fast, secure and cost-efficient biometric payment sensor, our partnership with Thales is helping us drive innovation. As we continue to lower market barriers, and consumers make their preferences clear, interest from banks continues to grow. Banks that seize the opportunity can leapfrog the competition and enhance customer acquisition, brand reputation and fraud reduction,” comments Adam Philpott, CEO at Fingerprints.

