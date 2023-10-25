Finish® Unveils the Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer to Help Ease the Stress of Holiday Hosting

Created in partnership with Gaby Dalkin, the personalized timeline takes the guesswork out of hosting – from sending invites to loading the dishwasher, and everything else in between

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot to love about the holidays – trying to correctly sync up the timing of every hosting task isn't one of them. That's why Finish®, a Reckitt brand and a leader in the dishwasher detergent category, is teaming up with Gaby Dalkin of What's Gaby Cooking to alleviate some common holiday stressors and help hosts everywhere have the ultimate Thanksgiving experience.

Finish® Unveils the Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer created in partnership with Gaby Dalkin

In support of the brand's latest innovation, Finish® Ultimate, Finish® has partnered with Dalkin to release the Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer to tackle the toughest challenges that come with hosting Thanksgiving dinner. And because hosting isn't one-size-fits-all, consumers can tailor the timer to their Thanksgiving specifics – so whether they're cooking for two or twenty, they'll be armed with the tools and timeline they need to make hosting a breeze.

"I've been hosting holiday gatherings for years and know from firsthand experience that even capable hosts struggle to time everything just right," said Dalkin. "From planning your menu and designing your tablescape, to accommodating dietary restrictions and even serving dessert, the Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer will support hosts every step of the way this year."

Starting today, holiday hosts of every skill level are invited to visit www.UltimateThanksgivingExperience.com, where they'll answer a series of questions about their upcoming Thanksgiving plans. Once complete, they'll receive their very own personalized timeline to add directly to their device's calendar and keep them on track up to and through Turkey Day. And they can count on Finish® to be there for them every step of the way – from planning, cooking, and hosting all the way through to clean-up, users will receive tips and tricks, recipe suggestions, and helpful reminders courtesy of Dalkin and Finish®.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer isn't the only way Finish® is helping hosts get the timing right this holiday season. New Finish® Ultimate is the only tab designed with CYCLESYNC™ technology to release the right ingredient* at the right time. With Finish® Ultimate, hosts don't have to worry about those tough Thanksgiving food stains (looking at you, cranberry sauce and gravy), because Ultimate works in the toughest conditions – even on burnt-on stains, in hard water, and with old dishwashers.

"Finish® Ultimate was developed to help hosts where they need it the most – the clean-up," said Tarik Bayar, Marketing Director for Finish® at Reckitt. "Busy hosts can save time by skipping the rinse before loading their dirty dishes and have peace-of-mind knowing that after a long day of entertaining, their dishes will come out clean – no matter what tough conditions they're faced with."

Consumers can receive their own personalized Ultimate Thanksgiving Timer and set-up notifications and calendar alerts directly to their device at www.UltimateThanksgivingExperience.com.

*Enzyme

ABOUT THE FINISH ® ULTIMATE CHALLENGE

Finish® is encouraging users to put Finish® Ultimate to the test, by challenging consumers to skip the rinse and see how Finish® Ultimate cleans dishes in the toughest conditions – from burnt-on stains to old dishwashers and hard water. To find out more about this challenge, visit www.FinishUltimateChallenge.com.

ABOUT FINISH ® ULTIMATE

New Finish® Ultimate is the only dish detergent tab created with CYCLESYNC™ Technology that releases the right ingredient at the right time. Finish® Ultimate works in the toughest conditions – from burnt-on stains to old dishwashers and hard water – even when you skip the rinse. To learn more about Finish® Ultimate, please visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/products/detergents/ultimate/.

ABOUT RECKITT

