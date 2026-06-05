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WKN DE: A2PDWW / ISIN: JP3977010002
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05.06.2026 19:19:19
Finland: 4 suspects in sabotage of undersea cable link with Estonia
Police say they have four suspects, three facing a travel ban, after investigations into the sabotage of two subsea telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea late last year. Prosecutors will decide on the next steps.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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