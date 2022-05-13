Finless Foods Launches Its Plant-Based Pokè-Style Tuna to the Foodservice Industry at the National Restaurant Association Show

From Napa to South Beach, restaurant operators and consumers across the United States are raving about the taste and texture of this new, refreshing and ocean-friendly plant-based tuna

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finless Foods , a pioneering company in the alternative seafood space, known for being the first company globally to serve cell-cultured seafood, is nationally launching its first official product, plant-based pokè-style tuna, at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show held May 21-24, in Chicago, Illinois. To get your hands on the next on-trend and buzzworthy product at NRA — now available for purchase nationwide — find Finless Foods and their underwater cafe at Booth #8807 in Lakeside Center. Try it for the Ocean. Love it for the taste.

Finless Foods Launches Its Plant-Based Pokè-Style Tuna to the Foodservice Industry at the NRA Show

Finless Foods' delicious plant-based tuna offers an option for consumers who care about a thriving ocean, want to enjoy a seafood dish without the catch, who are prioritizing their health, who can't eat seafood because of allergies, or foodies who are interested in something new, trendy and diverse. The company's new plant-based tuna is minimally processed, low in sodium and fat, contains Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and is made from nine plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste and texture of tuna. This, good for you and good for the ocean, reinvented classic is so versatile it shines in sushi, poke, tacos, and even nachos.

"The newest revolution in the plant-based market is here and it's pokè-style plant-based tuna by Finless Foods," says Michael Selden, co-founder and CEO of Finless Foods. "Attending NRA with our sales partners, Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA), will provide us brand exposure to thousands of chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators who now have the opportunity to purchase our inaugural product. We know through previous experience, the best way to introduce Finless to the market is by letting the greatness of our product and mission speak for itself. So come on by and visit our booth - we are looking forward to meeting and developing new relationships."

Finless is already making waves with its new, innovative product which is now available through Gordon Food Service (GFS), the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America servicing restaurants, the healthcare industry, and schools. Through distribution centers across the country, GFS will help Finless Foods reach a wide variety of operators and consumers interested in this tasty plant-based seafood option.

"As an early believer and follower in Finless, ESA is thrilled to be leading the way in building out the Finless foodservice sales team and we are looking forward to inviting plant-curious and plant-committed consumers everywhere to dig their chopsticks into this delicious, ocean-friendly product," says Stephanie Lind, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Elohi Strategic Advisors. "With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall along with the rise in flexitarian and reducetarian lifestyles, the global plant-based tuna market only stands to grow now and well into the future."

To learn more about the company's debut product, what's next for Finless (hint: cell-cultured bluefin tuna), and meet the leadership team, stop by Booth #8807 (fun fact: it'll feel like you're in the ocean) and if you can't stop by in person, visit finlessculinary.com .

About Finless Foods

Finless Foods is committed to creating a future where the ocean thrives. Co-Founders Michael Selden and Brian Wyrwas founded the company to create delicious, healthy and accessible plant-based and cell-cultured seafood alternatives. Finless Foods offers options for all palates and dietary preferences, providing consumers with a range of responsibly produced food products to diversify their daily habits and pave the way toward a more sustainable future and healthier ocean. Follow us @finlessfoods.

