FINN Partners Expands Its Global Consumer Practice with Acquisition of Rachel Kay Public Relations

Acquisition Bolsters FINN's CPG Expertise and Growing West Coast Footprint

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced today that it has acquired Rachel Kay Public Relations (RKPR), a 19-person, bicoastal boutique agency headquartered in San Diego and specializing in strategic, integrated communications for food and beverage brands. Rachel Kay, Founder and CEO of RKPR, will join FINN's West Coast team as Managing Partner reporting to Howard Solomon and become part of the agency's Global Consumer Practice leadership team.

"RKPR is one of the most respected firms specializing in consumer packaged food, beverage, and wellness brands. Building on the momentum of our rapidly growing Global Consumer Practice, the firm adds deep packaged food and beverage expertise spanning established leaders to disruptive food and beverage innovators. With the addition of RKPR, our Global Consumer Practice will have annual fees of almost $25 million, adding it to the ranks of the largest FINN Partners practices along with health, tech and travel," said Peter Finn, Founding Managing Partner and CEO, FINN Partners.

The addition of RKPR will also enhance FINN Partners' West Coast operations, expanding the firm's staff to 165 people spread across offices in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, and now San Diego.

Current RKPR clients include leading food and beverage brands such as Simple Mills, NotCo, Koe Organic Kombucha, Forager Project, Brazi Bites, Elmhurst 1925, Country Archer Provisions, Bubbies Ice Cream, Catalina Crunch, and Tofurky.

In joining FINN Partners, RKPR will significantly enhance the firm's existing work in the food and beverage space, which currently includes clients such as Bolthouse Farms, Filippo Berio, Jack Daniel's, USA Pears, Northwest Cherries, Berry Bros. & Rudd, The World's 50 Best Restaurants and many more.

"We're excited to welcome RKPR as the newest member of our Global Consumer Practice. Our work with food and beverage brands is a core area of strength, and the addition of RKPR will enable us to considerably expand our portfolio in this space. Their reputation, expertise and deep understanding of modern food and beverage trends will play a key role in the next wave of our growth," said Kyle Farnham, FINN Global Consumer Practice Lead and Managing Partner.

Said Rachel Kay, Managing Partner, "FINN is an independent powerhouse and leader in the Consumer and Lifestyle space, as well as many other diverse practice areas. I'm excited to join a firm that shares my values, and champions and empowers entrepreneurs to make an impact as part of a collaborative global community. My focus will be to ignite the firm's presence in the consumable goods space and expand our offering to help clients navigate the current market volatility in pricing, supply chain, and consumer buying habits at retail and direct-to-consumer. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to lead the way as a trusted partner for both new and established CPG brands."

Rick Gould of Gould+Partners made the introduction between FINN Partners and RKPR and helped facilitate the transaction.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 33 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

About Rachel Kay Public Relations

Founded in 2007 by Rachel Kay, Rachel Kay Public Relations (RKPR) is an award winning, full-service communications agency for emerging and established consumer brands. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, the bicoastal team offers unrivaled experience driving growth for challenger brands and Fortune 500 companies through integrated PR, social media, and influencer programs that deliver extraordinary results and generate game changing awareness. The WBENC Certified Woman Owned Business has received numerous accolades including a 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Learn more at www.rachelkaypr.com.

