FINN Partners Promotes Peter Hahn to Lead the Agency's new Brand Innovation and Transformation Practice

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners announced today that it has promoted Peter Hahn to Brand Innovation and Transformation Practice Leader. FINN created this new Practice in response to increasing client demand for brand and business consulting services in the face of rapid digital transformation. In his new role, Hahn will lead multidisciplinary teams across marketing strategy, digital experience, data and analytics, and creative to help clients maximize their brand value and performance in today's challenging business landscape. Hahn is based out of FINN's Washington D.C. office and will continue to report to Matt Bostrom, Managing Partner, Integrated Marketing.

"We're living through a period of transformative change. While the shift toward omnichannel marketing has been a driving business imperative for years, a convergence of factors—from the pandemic to supply chain issues to volatile global dynamics—have accelerated the pace of digital transformation," said Peter Finn, CEO & Founding Partner, FINN Partners. "We've successfully helped many major clients across health, technology, nonprofit and manufacturing, navigate inflection points in their business, whether a major merger, acquisition, market disruption or major pivot. Building on that foundation, our Brand Innovation and Transformation Practice is the natural evolution and next step in the growth of our strategic consulting and integrated marketing offering for clients."

A seasoned business and creative leader, Hahn brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, most recently as Senior Partner, Executive Creative Director at FINN. Throughout his career, he has built award-winning brands and campaigns for global companies including Pfizer, Nestle and JPMorgan; leading foundations such as Carnegie, Kellogg and Broad; B2B clients including Trintech and Omnitracs; technology giants such as EDS, Titan and AOL; associations including IEEE, NSTA and ACS; and a host of disruptive start-ups, federal and state agencies, lobbyists and advocacy groups.

In his new role as Senior Partner, Brand Innovation and Transformation Practice Leader, Hahn said, "Helping clients navigate uncertainty and maximize business opportunities has been an integral part of my previous roles. I'm excited to make it my singular focus and bring the full extent of my management consulting and marketing experience to bear on growing our business even further in this burgeoning space. FINN is at the forefront of innovating to meet the complex challenges spurred by digital transformation, and I'm proud to be a part of that momentum."

Noah Finn, Founding Managing Partner, Global Integrated Marketing, added: "Peter is exactly the kind of multifaceted partner that clients need to thrive during these disruptive times. He is a rare, hybrid strategic and creative business leader with proven experience harnessing the power of our integrated marketing teams and tools to drive business success. His work has fueled tremendous growth for FINN and transformative results for our clients."

