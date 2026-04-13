FinnCobalt joins EUMINDA stakeholder cooperation to strengthen responsible mining practices in Europe



EQS-Media / 13.04.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 13 April 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) can today communicate that its Finnish subsidiary FinnCobalt Oy (FinnCobalt”) is participating in the EUMINDA project, an EU-funded Interreg Europe initiative focused on improving how mining regions manage mine closure, restoration and long-term environmental and social impacts.

As part of this work, FinnCobalt recently took part in the 2nd EUMINDA Interregional Meeting (IR2) held in Western Macedonia, Greece, from 9–11 March 2026, together with representatives from regional authorities, research institutions, and industry across Europe.

Through EUMINDA, FinnCobalt has joined an important stakeholder cooperation network aimed at strengthening responsible mining practices through dialogue, knowledge exchange, and policy development.

International cooperation and knowledge exchange

A central part of the EUMINDA project is international information exchange and deepened cooperation between European regions. The initiative brings together public authorities, academia, industry, and civil society to address the long-term consequences of mining and to improve governance frameworks for mine closure and restoration.

For FinnCobalt and Eurobattery Minerals, participation reflects a core principle of responsible mining: responsibility extends beyond operations and includes the long-term restoration of mining sites.

“It might seem unusual to talk about restoration before mining operations have even started — but in modern responsible mining that is exactly how it should be,” said Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of FinnCobalt. “Closure and restoration must be part of the project design from day one. Through EUMINDA, we exchange practical experience with European partners while also learning from how different regions are addressing the legacy of past mining activities.”

From mining legacies to future-proof project design

EUMINDA focuses on addressing the environmental, social, and economic legacies of historical mining, while supporting regions in developing more effective approaches to restoration and post-mining land use.

Eurobattery Minerals applies these lessons proactively by integrating closure planning, rehabilitation, and restoration into project development from the earliest stages. This includes planning for progressive restoration during operations and ensuring that sites are environmentally safe and suitable for future use.

Strong regional cooperation in North Karelia

FinnCobalt participates in the project through the Regional Council of North Karelia, as part of a broad regional stakeholder network including authorities, academia, industry, and civil society.

The region has strong expertise in addressing environmental impacts from mining and advancing circular solutions, and the cooperation contributes to the development of a roadmap for a responsible mineral economy in North Karelia.

“Europe’s sustainability transition and industrial competitiveness both depend on secure access to responsibly produced raw materials,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. “For mining projects to earn public trust and attract long-term investment, responsibility must extend across the entire life cycle — including closure and restoration. Initiatives like EUMINDA strengthen the policy environment needed for modern European mining to develop with credibility and transparency.”

About EUMINDA

EUMINDA is an Interreg Europe project that brings together European regions, public authorities, and experts to improve policies addressing the long-term environmental, social, and legal impacts of mining activities. The project focuses on mine closure, restoration, and post-mining legacies, promoting interregional cooperation, knowledge exchange, and stronger governance frameworks across Europe.

Link to article from the North Karelian Regional Council: https://pohjois-karjala.fi/2026/03/pohjois-karjala-vahvistaa-yhteistyotaan-eurooppalaisten-alueiden-kanssa-kaivosalan-kehittamiseksi/

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: + 46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se