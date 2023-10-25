FinOps Foundation Announces Capital One as a Premier Member

Capital One showcasesFinOps best practices and serves as an early adopter and proponent of the FOCUS project

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, announced today that Capital One is joining as a Premier Member. Additionally, Anne Johnston, VP, Cloud Cost & Engagement at Capital One, will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. She has also been voted to become a member of the FOCUS project Steering Committee.

Capital One is a technology company with advanced cloud use with deep expertise in FinOps. The company open sourced Cloud Custodian , now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project, which evolved into a popular source tooling for efficient use of the public cloud. Capital One continues its leadership in the open source space, now focusing heavily on maximizing the value of the cloud.

Johnston, who focuses on cloud costs across Capital One's massive and mature cloud estate, said, "We're excited to join the FinOps community because of the wealth of thought leadership from across the industry contributing to maturing the practices - other practitioners like us, the cloud providers, and the SaaS providers. We're excited to contribute to that thought leadership as well as learn from others as the FinOps community continues to grow. Additionally, there is a need to include critical cloud cost concepts into existing engineering curriculums in higher education, and I look forward to working with the FinOps Foundation to influence that outcome."

Capital One and Johnston's Cloud Cost & Engagement,team are already engaged members of FOCUS, the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification, which launched in May and is hosted by the FinOps Foundation. FOCUS aims to build and maintain a common specification for cloud cost, usage, and billing data to provide a consistent structure for reporting cloud cost data and enable companies to expedite their cloud adoption. Johnston will enhance her engagement with FOCUS and other FinOps Foundation work as a member of the governing board.

"Capital One is both a major employer of software engineers and is years into a mature cloud FinOps practice. They are uniquely positioned to contribute to the FinOps Foundation's best practices that have an output into FinOps Certified Practitioner curriculums, helping the entire FinOps improve," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome Capital One as a Premier member and early adopter of FOCUS. Johnston brings deep experience as a cloud engineering leader and is a perfect fit to join the governing board."

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

