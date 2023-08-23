|
23.08.2023 14:00:00
Finseca: Could the First Republican Debate Have an Impact on Your Financial Security?
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, with the Republican Party hosting its first presidential debate, the start of the 2024 presidential race is officially off and running. Based on recent findings from Bank of America, markets tend to perform poorly in the fourth year of a presidency. Specifically, historical data shows that the S&P 500 typically experiences a downturn between January and May in the final year of a presidential term.
As we enter 2024, it is a great reminder for consumers to take a moment to check off these three to-dos to ensure their financial security is on the right path:
Extensive research from EY has proven that individuals who adopt a holistic approach to financial planning attain higher levels of financial security success compared to those who solely concentrate on investment strategies. Again, be sure to connect with your financial security professional today to explore all the options you have for achieving success today and long into the future.
About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finseca-could-the-first-republican-debate-have-an-impact-on-your-financial-security-301907335.html
SOURCE Finseca
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX können Gewinne nicht halten und schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street kann ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notiert mittlerweile im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.