05.04.2022 18:19:00

Finseca: Financial Literacy Month Tips for Small Business Owners

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --April is National Financial Literacy Month, an excellent opportunity for small businesses to help promote financial literacy among their employees. Remember, small businesses in the U.S. employ more than 61 million people, and they are the lifeblood of so many small towns across the country. Finseca encourages all small business owners to take three key steps to ensure your business and employees are secure well into the future: 

Finseca (PRNewsfoto/Finseca)

April is National Financial Literacy Month, a great opportunity for small businesses to promote it with their employees.
  • Have a conversation with your employees about how the benefits you offer advance their financial security.  If employees have a greater understanding of how their employer investments around retirement contribute to their financial health, they will be more effective in building a financial plan around those elements.  
  • Engage a financial security professional (FSP) to help further educate your employees and help them develop a plan. FSPs don't sell products, they provide advice. The first step is for your employees to understand all of their options and develop a path that best fits their individual circumstances.  
  • Make your employees' financial security part of your business culture. Employers that help advance the financial literacy of their employees will attract and retain the best talent, especially in this highly competitive environment.  

    • Again, Finseca's hope is that small business owners are setting the right example for their employees. The reality of financial security — no matter where you live, how much your business earns, or what degrees you have or don't have — is very much within everyone's reach. 

    About Finseca 
    At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.  

