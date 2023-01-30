30.01.2023 20:29:00

Finseca: Pulse Check - Has your Financial Security Been a Priority Thus Far in 2023? It needs to be.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Though no plan is perfect, and it will evolve just as everything else in life, your financial security should be a priority this year. With 2023 just getting underway, consumers should take a moment to check off these five to-dos to ensure their financial security starts off on the right track in 2023. 

Finseca (PRNewsfoto/Finseca)

  • Revisit your financial goals and evaluate what worked and what didn't work in 2022.
  • Check-in on your savings and investments. Are you comfortable with your current risk levels?
  • Evaluate your tax liabilities and consider additional charitable giving and/or retirement contributions.
  • Talk to your financial advisor about your overall financial security. Be sure to ask about all your options to secure a holistic plan, shielded from market volatility, with tools like life insurance and annuities.
  • Build your personalized financial security plan for 2023.
    • Consumers, your financial security should be a priority in 2023!

    There is extensive research that shows people who develop a holistic plan achieve financial security success at a greater rate than those who focus on investment-only strategies. Be sure to talk to your financial advisor today about all your options for success in 2023 and beyond.

    About Finseca
    At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finseca-pulse-check--has-your-financial-security-been-a-priority-thus-far-in-2023-it-needs-to-be-301733797.html

    SOURCE Finseca

