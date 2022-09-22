Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 17:31:00

Finseca: Three Simple Steps To Follow When Buying Life Insurance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, a great opportunity to look at a foundational element of your financial plan. If you're like most Americans, these three simple steps may help you when making a decision about your life insurance needs. 

Finseca (PRNewsfoto/Finseca)

  • Assess your needs. Before making any decisions about your life insurance policies, you should start with an accurate accounting of your finances. A general rule of thumb is that you should have 10 times your annual income to provide for your family, cover your debts and the expenses your family will need to continue paying.

  • Start early! The younger and healthier you are, the less expensive permanent life insurance will be. Studies have shown that consumers that have diversified financial plans which include permanent life insurance will be better off than those who don't.

  • Sit down with your financial security professional. Even the greatest athletes of all time needed a coach. Put yourself first this September and invest in your holistic financial security plan with an expert. A financial security professional can walk you through your best options and make sure all your needs are met.

    • Consumers who have a holistic financial plans, which include life insurance, will do better than those who don't. The best thing we can do for ourselves, our families, and those we love is plan. Take action this September. 

    About Finseca

    At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finseca-three-simple-steps-to-follow-when-buying-life-insurance-301631288.html

    SOURCE Finseca

