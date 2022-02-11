|
Finseca: Three Steps Small Business Owners Should Be Taking This Valentine's Day
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses in the U.S. employ more than 61 million employees, and they are the lifeblood of so many small towns across the country. Despite this, only one-third (34%) of US family businesses say they have a robust succession plan in place.
This Valentine's Day, to illustrate their true love and commitment to their employees, Finseca is encouraging all small business owners to take three key steps to ensure their business is prepared for the future.
Again, this Valentine's Day, small business owners can ensure their employees and their business are feeling loved – it starts with a comprehensive succession plan.
About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.
