Finseca: Three Things Moms Should Be Doing for Themselves This Mother's Day

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms have spent a lifetime caring for others, and now it's time to prioritize their own wellbeing. As Fortune recently noted, half of moms out there reported having no retirement savings at all. Couple this with a Bankrate survey from January that found nearly half of Americans have less than or no savings compared to a year ago (49 percent), and only 43 percent who said they can cover an emergency of $1,000 or more using funds from their savings account.

So, this Mother's Day, Finseca is encouraging all Moms to do these three things to put themselves and their financial security first:

  • Start with a plan. Whether you're young or not, the first thing Moms should be doing is sitting down and crafting a plan that lays out their needs, goals, and dreams. This plan could be Mom-specific, fit into a broader family plan, or be a combination of both. Moms have done so much for their family to this point, now it's time to do the same for themselves.
  • Talk about the plan as a family. Remember, not everything has to be done at once, but having a conversation that lays out the plan with those you love is critically important.
  • Equip yourself with a coach. Just like your family has you, Moms, you also need someone in your corner. What are your investment options, do you have the proper protection in place, and what does your long-term financial health look like? A holistic financial security professional, preferably a Finseca one, can help you understand all the choices you have at your disposal.

    • Again, to all the Moms, this Mother's Day please make sure to take time to prioritize your financial health, security, and future

    About Finseca 
    At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day. 

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finseca-three-things-moms-should-be-doing-for-themselves-this-mothers-day-301822230.html

    SOURCE Finseca

