11.05.2023 16:00:00
Finseca: Three Things Moms Should Be Doing for Themselves This Mother's Day
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms have spent a lifetime caring for others, and now it's time to prioritize their own wellbeing. As Fortune recently noted, half of moms out there reported having no retirement savings at all. Couple this with a Bankrate survey from January that found nearly half of Americans have less than or no savings compared to a year ago (49 percent), and only 43 percent who said they can cover an emergency of $1,000 or more using funds from their savings account.
So, this Mother's Day, Finseca is encouraging all Moms to do these three things to put themselves and their financial security first:
Again, to all the Moms, this Mother's Day please make sure to take time to prioritize your financial health, security, and future.
About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.
