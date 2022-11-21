|
21.11.2022 16:35:00
Finseca's Message to Small Business Owners this Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., accounting for 99.9 percent of all US businesses. They are the lifeblood of countless towns and cities across the country. Yet, some estimates suggest 75 percent of small businesses don't have a robust succession plan in place.Small business owners should be thinking about both a near-term continuity plan as well as a long-term succession plan.
This Thanksgiving, to illustrate their gratitude and commitment to their employees and the long-term success of their businesses, Finseca is encouraging all small business owners to take three key steps to ensure their business is prepared for the future.
Again, this Thanksgiving can serve as a reminder that it's the small ways in which we care for others that mean the most. If you're a small business owner, take these steps today!About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.
SOURCE Finseca
