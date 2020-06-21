Fintech Payments Leader Maverick Payments Launches Proprietary Payment Gateway

CALABASAS, Calif., June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maverick Payments, an award-winning financial technology payments company, has built a fully custom payment gateway, designed to provide an all-in-one integration and user experience for businesses with added layers of control and security.

"Building our own gateway was a long-term goal we are extremely proud of." said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. "An independent gateway affords us the opportunity to build a faster, more secure payments experience for our clients and partners."

To that end, the gateway completes a closed-end, comprehensive loop within the payment cycle, allowing Maverick to process faster and thoroughly protect via three-dimensional fraud prevention. Additionally, the gateway supports 3DS, account updater, level 2/3 interchange optimization, and more.

Merchants and partners can manage their processing and data though a single sign-in, viewing and measuring key data points via Maverick's dashboard. The dashboard provides a singular destination for managing their electronic cashflow. Furthermore, one API supports all Maverick services. For integrated partners, the entire payments cycle can be handled through the API from boarding to reporting and real-time processing.

Maverick Payments is an industry leading, PCI level one full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, customers and partners are guaranteed white-glove support and the highest level of customer service.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick provides merchants a digital-first application and frictionless onboarding experience supplemented by proprietary technology. Maverick is family owned and operated with management experience exceeding over thirty years within the payments industry.

Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents along with white-label and branding programs.

