Fintech Startup Seeks Funding at Lower Valuation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Time is catching up with buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna.The Swedish fintech company, and Europe's third most valuable start-up, seeks to raise $1 billion at a valuation of around $30 billion, a third less than it fetched less than a year ago, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amid this year's tech rout, it's not the only firm that should expect to take a step back.Continue reading