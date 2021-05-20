Fintech Startup TiiCKER Brings MarketWatch, CNBC, Benzinga, Others to Individual Investors

DETROIT, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER™, a Detroit-based fintech startup that engages, verifies and rewards retail investors through stock perks, recently unveiled an aggregated news feature to its platform. TiiCKER gathers real-time news from more than 3,000 global news sources from major publications and regional media, like MarketWatch, CNBC and Benzinga.

TiiCKER partnered with IEX Cloud to provide shareholders greater access to news from their favorite publicly traded companies, all in one place. Articles are sourced automatically and can be found on each brand page with the click of a button for easy access while using the platform.

"Connecting shareholders to their favorite publicly traded companies has never been easier," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "This functionality adds another unique TiiCKER connects brands to their loyal consumers. Shareholders can find details like how their stocks are doing or what new tech a company is developing. Adding a news feature makes investing that much easier."

Interested investors can discover news about their favorite companies by visiting TiiCKER.com, searching their favorite brand and toggling to the news section. News is aggregated from many sources, notably CNET, Benzinga, New York Times, The Street, CNN, MarketWatch, Entrepreneur, Investor.com, CNBC and ABC News.

"In addition to TiiCKER's proprietary brand insights, having national and regional news on TiiCKER makes it a one-stop-shop for investors to learn more about specific brans they know and love," said Chris Tromp, chief digital officer at TiiCKER. "TiiCKER provides overall details about the brand, available stock perks, stock performance, commission-free trading and now real-time news."

A recent national Harris Poll survey shows that 82% of investors would invest in a brand or product they love, which further illustrates the importance of brand loyalty and customer engagement.

The TiiCKER news feed is free for anyone to use on the site and is not limited to only users with brokerage accounts connected. It's a tool built for individual investors to be even more connected to the brands they love.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to connect with the brands they love through perks. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they follow. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their consumer shareholders. For more information, visit TiiCKER.com.

