|
29.04.2022 13:30:00
FinVolution Group Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
SHANGHAI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2022.
The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.finvgroup.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had over 140.3 million cumulative registered users.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.finvgroup.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 Ext. 8601
Email: ir@xinye.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: finv@tpg-ir.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301536209.html
SOURCE FinVolution Group
