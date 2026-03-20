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WKN: 870030 / ISIN: AU000000ION0
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20.03.2026 12:11:50
Fire experts ‘kept awake’ over growing hazard of lithium-ion batteries
Fire service warns ubiquity of batteries in everyday products is outpacing public understanding and safety regulationsLithium-ion batteries represent a new technological hazard that one fire science expert has said keeps him awake at night, as fire service chiefs warn the ubiquity of the batteries in everyday products is outpacing public understanding and safety regulations.The blaze that devastated a historic building in Glasgow and resulted in the closure of Central Station, Scotland’s largest rail interchange, is believed to have started in a shop selling vapes, which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Glasgow’s Central Station has since reopened. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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