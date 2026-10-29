Firefly Aerospace Is 75% Below Its High. Here's Why the Company That Landed on the Moon Is My Favorite Space Stock Under $20.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) has lost about 75% of its value since it hit an all-time high of $73.80 per share in August 2025. Shares recently traded around $18.23, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3 billion. That's a pretty steep decline for a company that successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon and is now generating triple-digit revenue growth.

Of course, a stock trading 75% below its high doesn't mean it's cheap. But Firefly has something that many emerging space companies don't: proven technology, paying customers, and a growing portfolio of government contracts. And at less than $20 per share, it's my favorite speculative space stock right now. Let me explain.

In March 2025, Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander successfully touched down on the Moon, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to complete a fully successful lunar landing mission. That helped establish Firefly as a serious competitor in the rapidly expanding commercial space industry. But lunar exploration is only part of the business.

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