Firefly AB Aktie

Firefly AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922601 / ISIN: SE0000395428

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.10.2026 15:45:00

Firefly Aerospace Is 75% Below Its High. Here's Why the Company That Landed on the Moon Is My Favorite Space Stock Under $20.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) has lost about 75% of its value since it hit an all-time high of $73.80 per share in August 2025. Shares recently traded around $18.23, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3 billion. That's a pretty steep decline for a company that successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon and is now generating triple-digit revenue growth.

Of course, a stock trading 75% below its high doesn't mean it's cheap. But Firefly has something that many emerging space companies don't: proven technology, paying customers, and a growing portfolio of government contracts. And at less than $20 per share, it's my favorite speculative space stock right now. Let me explain.

In March 2025, Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander successfully touched down on the Moon, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to complete a fully successful lunar landing mission. That helped establish Firefly as a serious competitor in the rapidly expanding commercial space industry. But lunar exploration is only part of the business.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Firefly AB

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Firefly AB

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Firefly AB 15,15 1,34% Firefly AB
Firefly Aerospace Incorporation 15,82 -8,21% Firefly Aerospace Incorporation

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06:18 Oktober 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.10.26 Oktober 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen