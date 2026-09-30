Firefly Aerospace Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41ENY / ISIN: US31816X1063
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30.09.2026 16:50:33
Firefly Aerospace vs. GE Aerospace: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors are increasingly choosing between high-growth disruption and steady industrial powerhouses within the aerospace market. Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) represent two very different ways to play this evolving sector.
Firefly offers exposure to the expanding "new space" economy through its versatile launch vehicles and orbital services. In contrast, GE Aerospace has transformed into a pure-play aviation giant that dominates the global engine market. Comparing these two allows you to decide whether to prioritize explosive revenue growth or proven profitability and cash flow.
Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company focused on launching, landing, and operating systems for orbital and lunar missions. It serves high-profile government and commercial clients, including NASA and the U.S. Space Force. The company maintains significant partnerships with major contractors like Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a shift in these relationships could impact its $1.4 billion backlog.
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Nachrichten zu Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
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10.08.26
|Ausblick: Firefly Aerospace öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Firefly Aerospace legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Firefly Aerospace präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Firefly AB
|15,50
|-2,21%
|Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
|20,70
|1,87%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|63 425,00
|0,36%
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