Firefly Aerospace Incorporation Aktie

Firefly Aerospace Incorporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41ENY / ISIN: US31816X1063

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26.09.2026 00:00:02

Firefly Aerospace vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Can the commercial space race produce a clear winner for your portfolio? Comparing Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) reveals two distinct paths into the final frontier.

Firefly focuses on end-to-end launch and landing services, while Intuitive Machines specializes in lunar infrastructure and data transmission. Both are scaling rapidly to meet government and commercial demand, making them key players in the growing space economy as private sector participation in orbit increases.

Firefly Aerospace serves national security, government, and commercial customers with an approximate $1.4 billion backlog as of its latest annual report filed for FY 2025. Key partners include Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC), though NASA and the U.S. Space Force remain central to its operations. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as the company expands its launch infrastructure to Wallops Island and the Esrange Space Center in Sweden.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Firefly AB 15,00 0,33% Firefly AB
Firefly Aerospace Incorporation 21,39 5,58% Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A- 13,70 -0,77% Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-

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