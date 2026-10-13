Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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13.10.2026 21:22:02
Firefly Aerospace vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The private space race is moving beyond low Earth orbit, leaving investors to determine which companies will successfully monetize the lunar economy. Should you buy Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) or Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) today?
Firefly Aerospace focuses on providing versatile launch and landing services for government and commercial clients. Intuitive Machines positions itself as a critical infrastructure provider, offering spacecraft and data transmission services. Both companies are navigating the capital-intensive aerospace sector, making their financial health and contract pipelines vital for long-term investors.
Firefly Aerospace operates as a diverse space and defense technology company, competing among defense stocks for high-priority government contracts. It provides launch, landing, and on-orbit services to a variety of customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and NASA. Major commercial partners such as Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) are also key to its growth strategy, though customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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|Firefly AB
|14,90
|-2,30%
|Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
|16,40
|-5,09%
|Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|10,90
|-5,07%
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