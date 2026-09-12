Firefly Aerospace vs. Joby Aviation: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors looking at the 2026 aerospace market face a choice between orbital dominance and urban air taxis. Both Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are vying for long-term growth.

Firefly Aerospace provides launch services and lunar transit for government and commercial clients. Joby Aviation focuses on electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles for aerial ridesharing. While both firms are capital-intensive ventures, their specific end markets and technological hurdles set them apart for investors today.

Firefly sells orbital launch capacity via its Alpha rocket and provides lunar landing services with its Blue Ghost vehicle. It works closely with major partners like Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) to develop in-space infrastructure. This business also includes a sovereign-led franchise model that recently expanded into international launch operations in Sweden.

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