Firefly AB Aktie
WKN: 922601 / ISIN: SE0000395428
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01.10.2026 22:54:01
Firefly Aerospace vs. Redwire: Which U.S. Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The final frontier is becoming a crowded market for retail investors. Choosing between Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) requires understanding their distinct roles in the burgeoning space economy.
Firefly focuses on end-to-end space transportation, including rocket launches and lunar landers. Redwire builds the critical infrastructure and autonomous systems that power satellites and space stations. While both operate in the same orbit, their financial paths and technical specialties set them apart for long-term investors.
Firefly Aerospace provides launch services and lunar landers for national security and commercial missions. It serves major entities like NASA and the U.S. Space Force, alongside industrial partners such as Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT). A recent $100 million NASA contract highlights a significant customer concentration, which adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Firefly AB
|15,50
|-2,21%
|Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
|20,27
|-0,25%
|Redwire Corp Registered Shs
|9,35
|-0,43%
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