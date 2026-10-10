Firefly Aerospace Incorporation Aktie

Firefly Aerospace Incorporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41ENY / ISIN: US31816X1063

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10.10.2026 22:30:02

Firefly Aerospace vs. Rocket Lab: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The commercial space race is intensifying as private companies compete for government and national security contracts. Choosing between Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) requires balancing extreme growth with established flight heritage.

Firefly focuses on rapid, responsive launch and lunar missions, aiming for high-frequency deployment. Rocket Lab offers end-to-end space solutions, including launch services and satellite components. Both firms represent the next generation of space infrastructure, yet they offer very different risk profiles and valuation metrics for investors in 2026.

Firefly Aerospace is carving out a specialized niche in the defense stocks arena by focusing on rapid-launch capabilities and lunar delivery services. The company serves vital government partners such as NASA and the U.S. Space Force while collaborating with major aerospace firms such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the loss of any single major contract could significantly impact the top line.

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