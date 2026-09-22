Firefly Aerospace vs. SpaceX: Which Space Stock Can Put Your Portfolio Into Orbit in 2026?

The modern space race is no longer just between nations, as private companies now compete for orbital dominance. Choosing between Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) and SpaceX -- Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX)-- depends on your appetite for risk.

Firefly focuses on small- to medium-lift vehicles and lunar services, positioning itself as a flexible partner for government agencies. SpaceX operates on a much larger scale, leveraging reusable rockets and its global Starlink internet service. While both firms aim for the stars, their financial paths and market valuations differ significantly for investors in 2026.

Firefly Aerospace operates in the aerospace market, competing among defense stocks for government contracts. It focuses on the Alpha rocket for small-satellite launches and the Eclipse lunar lander for moon missions. Key customers include NASA and the U.S. Space Force, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business. The company maintains a backlog of approximately $1.4 billion and has long-term agreements with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

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