Firefly Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 4 Mln Shares At $48.00

(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace (FLY), a space and defense technology company, Thursday announced the pricing of 4 million shares of its common stock, along with 8 million shares at a public offering price of $48.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2026.

In addition, the company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million share at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Firefly intends to use the net proceeds to support growth of core business and other initiatives.

On Thursday, the shares closed at $49.37, 13.81 percent lower on the Nasdaq. The pre-market shares were trading 3.26 percent lower at $47.76.