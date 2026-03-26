Firefly Neuroscience Shares Jump 39% On US Military Brain Health Partnership

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) shares surged 39.35 percent to $2.3410, gaining $0.6610 on Thursday, after the company announced a partnership tied to U.S. military mental health programs.

The stock is currently trading at $2.3410 compared with its previous close of $1.6800. Shares opened at $2.0699 and traded between $2.0100 and $2.5100 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 41.46 million shares, far above the average volume of about 8.20 million shares.

Firefly said it partnered with the Department of War to support assessment and treatment of active-duty service members and veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injury using its FDA-cleared AI-powered EEG platform.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.6200 to $5.1000.