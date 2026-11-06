Firefly Signs Deal With AST SpaceMobile Exceeding $1.3 Bln, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY), a space and defense technology company, on Friday announced a three-year agreement with US based Satellite technology firm AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) valued at more than $1.3 billion.

Following the agreement, the shares of Firefly were trading 13.21 percent higher at $17.18 on the Nasdaq.

Under the agreement, Firefly will deliver 36 rocket engines, including 27 Miranda engines and nine vacuum-variant Vira engines, and provide engineering support for AST SpaceMobile's new heavy-lift rocket.

The deal also includes a license allowing AST SpaceMobile to manufacture the engines, while Firefly will retain full ownership of its engine intellectual property.

AST SpaceMobile will pay Firefly more than $1.3 billion through a combination of cash and shares of AST Class A common stock, with the shares subject to various lock-up periods.

Firefly added that the additional engineering capacity would help accelerate key milestones across its core programs.

Shares of AST were trading 1.89 percent higher at $29.63 on the Nasdaq.