Fly Leasing Aktie
WKN DE: A1C03Q / ISIN: US34407D1090
|
06.11.2026 15:46:03
Firefly Signs Deal With AST SpaceMobile Exceeding $1.3 Bln, Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY), a space and defense technology company, on Friday announced a three-year agreement with US based Satellite technology firm AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) valued at more than $1.3 billion.
Following the agreement, the shares of Firefly were trading 13.21 percent higher at $17.18 on the Nasdaq.
Under the agreement, Firefly will deliver 36 rocket engines, including 27 Miranda engines and nine vacuum-variant Vira engines, and provide engineering support for AST SpaceMobile's new heavy-lift rocket.
The deal also includes a license allowing AST SpaceMobile to manufacture the engines, while Firefly will retain full ownership of its engine intellectual property.
AST SpaceMobile will pay Firefly more than $1.3 billion through a combination of cash and shares of AST Class A common stock, with the shares subject to various lock-up periods.
Firefly added that the additional engineering capacity would help accelerate key milestones across its core programs.
Shares of AST were trading 1.89 percent higher at $29.63 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fly Leasing Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fly Leasing Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
|28,95
|7,42%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.