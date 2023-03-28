Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 15:09:00

FireKing International Announces New VP of Sales

Matt Donohue from Generac Power Systems to become new FireKing Head of Sales 

NEW ALBANY, Ind., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Donohue as its new Vice-President of Sales. 

FireKing International Logo (PRNewsfoto/FireKing International)

Prior to joining FireKing, Mr. Donohue held leadership positions at Generac Power Systems, Briggs & Stratton, and Brinly-Hardy Co. where he gained experience in sales, product management, branding, and commercialization. In addition to his leadership experience, Mr. Donohue earned an MBA from Indiana University and Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisville. 

"We are excited that Matt will be joining the FireKing team as our Vice-President of Sales. His background and experience managing a broad and diverse global customer base will be an asset for FireKing as we continue to grow our core markets as well as expand into new channels and product categories," says Rick Mejia, CEO of FireKing International. "His entrepreneurial approach will make an immediate impact for us." 

"FireKing International has a great sales foundation and is well positioned to advance to the next level," explained Mr. Donohue. "I'm excited with the challenge ahead of us and focused on accelerating our growth and on continuing to provide best-in-class fire-rated storage solutions to our customers." 

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our products include fire-rated file cabinets, storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing.  
Visit www.fireking.com for more information. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fireking-international-announces-new-vp-of-sales-301783367.html

SOURCE FireKing International

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Aktienmärkte verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen