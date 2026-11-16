Fireweed Metals (TSX: FWZ) is set to receive C$14 million ($9.79 million) from Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) global partnerships initiative to advance its Mactung tungsten project toward a final investment decision. The stock rose.

The funding will support both the technical and commercial work, including metallurgical test programs and advancing of engineering designs to a tender-ready stage. It will also assess midstream processing opportunities, including the potential development of an ammonium paratungstate (APT) production facility.

“This investment underscores Canada’s growing recognition that Mactung is a cornerstone asset within its critical minerals strategy and highlights the project’s strategic importance in establishing a secure, reliable long-term source of tungsten,” said Ian Gibbs, Fireweed’s president and CEO.

Shares in Fireweed lifted 3.40% to 2.13 apiece Monday afternoon in Toronto.

Supply chain security

Straddling the border between Yukon and Northwest Territories, Mactung is a mature, near-term critical minerals development. Fireweed says the project’s growth is aligned with Western efforts to secure a resilient critical mineral supply chain. China currently accounts for more than 80% of global tungsten production.

Tim Hodgson, the minister of energy and natural resources, said the investment in Mactung will help “advance one of the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade tungsten deposits while strengthening supply chains for a mineral that is essential to defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.”

Government support

The funding follows the up to $12.9 million First and Last Mile Fund contribution announced Aug. 2025. That contribution supports planning for proposed improvements to the North Canol corridor, Mactung’s primary overland access, including road and power infrastructure.

Fireweed says the funding is not expected to carry commercial covenants or restrictions on its business activities or potential tungsten sales.

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