Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 15:55:41

Firework Partners With Walmart Connect To Bring Livestream And Premium Shoppable Video Content

(RTTNews) - Firework has signed a partnership agreement with Walmart Connect. Through the partnership, Walmart Connect plans to bring shoppable, short-form, social-media-style videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers.

Walmart Connect is a retail media platform that connects advertisers with Walmart customers regardless of where they are in the shopping journey. Firework is a leading video commerce solution built for brands and retailers. By combining Firework's live and short-form video experience — as well as its capacity for organic community growth outside of social networks — with Walmart Connect's closed loop systems offering holistic customer views, the partnership will create an end-to-end experiential and insight-rich environment from discovery to purchase.

Firework Chief Business Office Jason Holland said: "We'll not only make shoppable and livestream video more deeply embedded in their omnichannel approach, we'll also provide a commerce media experience for their customers in-store and across the web."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

17.08.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 134,56 0,81% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch volatil. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen