20.09.2022 15:55:41
Firework Partners With Walmart Connect To Bring Livestream And Premium Shoppable Video Content
(RTTNews) - Firework has signed a partnership agreement with Walmart Connect. Through the partnership, Walmart Connect plans to bring shoppable, short-form, social-media-style videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers.
Walmart Connect is a retail media platform that connects advertisers with Walmart customers regardless of where they are in the shopping journey. Firework is a leading video commerce solution built for brands and retailers. By combining Firework's live and short-form video experience — as well as its capacity for organic community growth outside of social networks — with Walmart Connect's closed loop systems offering holistic customer views, the partnership will create an end-to-end experiential and insight-rich environment from discovery to purchase.
Firework Chief Business Office Jason Holland said: "We'll not only make shoppable and livestream video more deeply embedded in their omnichannel approach, we'll also provide a commerce media experience for their customers in-store and across the web."
