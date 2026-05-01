ReAssure Aktie
WKN DE: RE7777 / ISIN: CH00RE000000
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01.05.2026 18:09:59
Firm bookings, fast refunds: easyJet and On The Beach aim to reassure jittery travellers with holiday pledges
Airline and travel firm among those competing for consumers reluctant to book amid fear of cancellationsForget the best infinity pool or alluring sea view: travel firms are now competing for the summer holidaymakers’ pound with pledges of the least likely cancellation – or the fastest refund.Airlines and travel companies have been vying to announce fresh commitments to reassure jittery consumers who are booking flights ever later since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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