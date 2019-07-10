Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Closing of $46 Million Co-Ownership Acquisition With First Capital Realty

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust"), (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce that it has exercised and closed on its previously announced option to acquire a 50% non-managing interest in a grocery-anchored shopping center located in St. Albert, Alberta (the "Edmonton Property") from First Capital Realty Inc. and an affiliate thereof (collectively "First Capital"). The acquisition price for 100% of the Edmonton Property was approximately $46.4 million, excluding transaction costs. The Trust's portion of the acquisition price was approximately $23.2 million.

The Edmonton Property is a 105,358 square foot grocery and pharmacy anchored retail property (at a 100% interest) located in St. Albert, Alberta. The Edmonton Property includes high quality tenants including Safeway, CIBC, Scotiabank, among others. The Edmonton Property is approximately 98% occupied and has a remaining weighted average lease term ("WALT") of approximately 4.6 years. The Trust and First Capital have entered into a co-ownership arrangement such that the Trust and First Capital will each own half of the Edmonton Property. First Capital also property manages the Edmonton Property.

The Edmonton Property was financed through a combination of a new mortgage as well as cash on hand. The new mortgage is approximately $15.5 million (at the Trust's interest) for a 3.3% Weighted Average Interest Rate and a Term to Maturity of approximately 7.0 years.

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and Unit Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the terms of the DRIP, FCPT's unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Trust Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the Plan, FCPT's unitholders may purchase a minimum of $1,000 of Units per month and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Management and trustees own approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding Trust Units of the Trust.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust's plan is to own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to standalone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain terms used in this press release are not measures defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Trust uses these measures to better assess the Trust's underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Trust's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, which are both available on the Trust's profile at www.sedar.com.

