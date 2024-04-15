First ‘Quadient Connects’ Virtual Conference Will Help Organizations Be More Innovative and Accelerate their Digital Transformation

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, is hosting the first-of-its-kind Quadient Connects virtual conference on May 15, 2024, bringing together business leaders and other decision makers from organizations of all sizes including those from its community of over 400,000 customers.

The global virtual conference, whose inaugural theme is "Be More,” will feature renowned author and tech evangelist Guy Kawasaki and internationally recognized AI and business automation expert Craig Le Clair of Forrester. During the conference, attendees will have access to more than 40 breakout sessions offering industry tips and tricks and networking opportunities to help them accelerate their digital transformation projects.

Bringing together technology experts versed in all three of its solution areas—cloud-based business communication software, smart parcel lockers and intelligent mail-related solutions—Quadient will offer attendees insights on strategies and tactics for aligning digital and physical channels of communication, including managing customer communications and financial automation processes, automating mail and shipping, and providing secure and intelligent parcel management.

Petra Wolf, chief marketing officer at Quadient, said: "Artificial Intelligence is driving digital transformation like never before, and companies that embrace digital innovation grow 75% faster than their competitors. Overcoming challenges such as data availability and quality, regulatory compliance, process mapping and optimization are unavoidable steps to a successful adoption of AI. With Quadient Connects, we’re offering a one-stop shop for catching up on the latest technology and learning from experts and peers about successful industry strategies and tactics to supercharge digital transformation. Not only will there be thought-provoking presentations that will reshape perspectives on the future of business communication and technology, but Quadient Connects also offers business owners and decision makers an opportunity to come together with a community of innovators ready to shape the future across a wide range of industries.”

Quadient Connects offers tailored agendas for attendees in North American, Asia Pacific and European time zones. Highlights of the event include the following:

Kawasaki, author of 15 books and the creator of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast, will present, "The Art of Remarkable Transition”.

Le Clair will offer a comprehensive presentation designed as a guide to the complexities and challenges of digital transformation.

Kaspar Roos, CEO of Aspire Customer Communications Services, will discuss how to accelerate the move from customer communications management (CCM) to customer experience management (CXM).

Additionally, a host of experts from Quadient will offer strategy and tips for digital invoicing, optimizing mailing and shipping operations, intelligent digital forms, automating accounts receivable and accounts payable, smart parcel lockers, and more.

Registration for the free event is open at https://quadient.tkeventsregistration.com/connects2024/5010928.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas: Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions, and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

