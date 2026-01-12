T. Rowe Price Group Aktie

T. Rowe Price Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870967 / ISIN: US74144T1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 13:05:41

First Abu Dhabi Bank Partners With T. Rowe Price To Deliver Personalized Investment Solutions

(RTTNews) - Monday, First Abu Dhabi Bank announced a strategic collaboration with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), an asset management company, to expand the range of investment offerings for its clients.

Under the deal, T. Rowe Price will act as the bank's investment partner, providing investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies.

With this collaboration, both the firms plan to offer personalized investment solutions across retail, private banking and institutional client segments.

TROW closed its trading at $107.31, down 1.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten