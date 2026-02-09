First Bancorp Aktie

WKN DE: A1C9RC / ISIN: PR3186727065

09.02.2026 13:31:07

First BanCorp CFO Orlando Berges To Retire; Said Ortiz To Succeed Berges

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced Monday that Orlando Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the Corporation effective June 30, 2026, after close to 17 years of distinguished service.

Berges joined the Corporation in May 2009 and has played a central leadership role in the Corporation's transformation and long-term strengthening.

The Corporation also announced that Said Ortiz, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Ortiz initially joined the Corporation in 2013 and brings more than 19 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and financial management, including leadership roles at global professional public accounting firms. Berges and Ortiz will work closely over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

