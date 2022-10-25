NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 14:40:02

First BanCorp Q3 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), a bank holding company, on Tuesday posted a decline in earnings for the third-quarter, that reflected a provision for credit loss against last year's provision for credit benefit.

However, the company's adjusted earnings beat the Street view by a penny.

For the quarter ended on September 30, net income was at $74.603 million, compared with $75.009 million a year ago.

Earnings per share were at $0.40, higher than $0.36 per share of the previous year. Common shares outstanding at the end of the quarter declined to 186.258 million from last year's 206.496 million shares.

Adjusted net income stood at $74.603 million, versus $77.495 million, recorded for the previous year period. Excluding items, EPS was $0.40 a share.

Five-analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the lender to post EPS of $0.39. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Pre-tax income declined to $106.631 million, versus $112.735 million of previous year.

Total non-interest income stood at $ 29.693 million, lesser than $29.946 million reported a year ago.

Net interest income moved up to $207.910 million from $184.743 million reported for the same period of 2021.

Provision for credit losses was at $15.783 million, compared with a benefit of $12.082 million last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Bancorpmehr Nachrichten