First BanCorp Q4 EPS Up, Meets Market Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income was $73.2 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $73.6 million or $0.35 per share last year.

The prior year's adjusted net income was $73.12 million or $0.36 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Interest income for the quarter increased to $233.45 million from last year's $198.44 million.

Net interest income amounted to $205.57 million for the fourth quarter, higher than last year's $184.14 million. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter increased to 4.37% from 3.61% a year ago.

