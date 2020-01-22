First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $20.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 11.3% in earnings per share from the $23.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the provision for loan losses recorded for the current period.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded net income of $92.0 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, an increase of 3.0% in earnings per share from the $89.3 million, or $3.01 per diluted common share, for 2018. The increase was primarily related to higher net interest income associated with the Company's growth.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $54.7 million, a 1.5% increase from the $53.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $216.2 million, a 4.2% increase from the $207.4 million recorded in 2018. The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to growth in interest-earning assets, which have increased by approximately 6% over the past year.

The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.93%, which was 15 basis points lower than the 4.08% realized in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's net interest margin was 4.00% compared to 4.09% for 2018. The lower margins were primarily due to a combination of lower loan discount accretion and lower asset yields.

The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, loan discount accretion amounted to $6.0 million and $7.8 million, respectively. The lower loan discount accretion accounted for approximately 3 basis points out of the 15 basis point decline in the net interest margin when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2018 and for 4 basis points of the 9 basis point decline for 2019. The lower discount accretion was attributable to paydowns in the Company's acquired loan portfolios.

The Company's earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, decreased by 8 basis points when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total funding costs increased by 5 basis points over that same period. On a year to date basis, earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, increased 11 basis points, while total funding costs increased 18 basis points.

In the second half of 2019, the Federal Reserve cut short-term interest rates by 75 basis points. The lower interest rates resulted in a 6 basis point reduction in the yield on interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the third quarter of 2019 and a three basis point reduction in the total cost of funds. This spread compression resulted in the 2 basis point linked-quarter decrease in net interest margin. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's loan yield was favorably impacted by yield adjustments primarily related to prepayment fees realized on the early payoff of a large loan.

See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to its net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to $1.0 million, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.04% of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $1.3 million in 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million compared to a negative provision for loan losses (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) of $3.6 million in 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, resulting in the negative provision during 2018.

Total nonperforming assets amounted to $37.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $43.4 million a year earlier. Within nonperforming assets, nonaccrual loans amounted to $24.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $19.7 million at September 30, 2019 and $22.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $14.6 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest income amounted to $58.6 million compared to $58.4 million for 2018.

Core noninterest income, a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $14.5 million, a 7.5% increase from the $13.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2018 - see reconciliation of core noninterest income to total noninterest income in the Financial Summary. For the year ended December 31, 2019, core noninterest income amounted to $59.6 million, a 2.4% increase from the $58.2 million reported for 2018.

In 2019, the Company experienced increases in service charges on deposit accounts due to strong deposit growth, "other service charges, commissions, and fees" due to higher interchange income, and "fees from presold mortgages" due to higher mortgage origination activity. Partially offsetting those increases were declines in commissions from sales of insurance and financial products, SBA consulting fees and SBA loan sale gains, which all declined due to lower activity in those lines of business.

Other gains (losses) amounted to a net loss of $0.2 million in calendar year 2019 due to miscellaneous items, whereas in 2018, the Company recorded a net gain of $0.7 million, which included a $0.9 million gain on the sale of a former branch location.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $39.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $36.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.6%. Noninterest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $156.3 million compared to $155.9 million in 2018, an increase of 0.2%. The increases in 2019 were primarily due to expenses associated with the Company's growth, which were partially offset by lower FDIC assessment premiums due to credits allocated to the Company by the FDIC and operational efficiencies realized by the Company resulting from the operational conversion of an acquired entity in 2018.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 20.4% compared to 20.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rates were 20.8% and 21.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2019 amounted to $6.1 billion, a 4.8% increase from a year earlier. Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $204.4 million, or 4.8%, and deposit growth amounted to $272.0 million, or 5.8%. Within deposits, the Company's retail deposits (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew 9.7% during 2019, with 14.8% growth in noninterest-bearing checking accounts. As a result of the strong retail deposit growth, the Company reduced its level of brokered deposits, which declined by $153.7 million, or 64.1%, from December 31, 2018. Additionally, the Company paid down its borrowings by $106 million, or 26.0%, during 2019.

In order to reduce exposure to the possibility of lower interest rates, the Company invested portions of its interest-bearing cash balances during 2019 into fixed rate investment securities. As a result, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019, interest-bearing cash balances declined by 59.0% and investment securities balances increased by 47.7%.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at December 31, 2019 of 15.12%, an increase from the 13.97% reported at December 31, 2018. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.20% at December 31, 2019, an increase of 113 basis points from a year earlier.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with our results for 2019. Profitability was strong, with a return on average assets of 1.53%, and we experienced solid balance sheet growth, especially in retail deposits, which grew nearly 10%. We were also pleased that our strong capital levels provided the opportunity to increase our dividend rate again this year. The dividend rate of 18 cents per share being paid to shareholders this week represents an 80% increase from the rate paid a year ago."

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 1



Three Months Ended December 31, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2019

2018 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 56,030



54,581



Interest on investment securities 5,209



3,453



Other interest income 1,730



3,158



Total interest income 62,969



61,192

2.9% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 6,552



4,679



Interest on borrowings 1,761



2,667



Total interest expense 8,313



7,346

13.2% Net interest income 54,656



53,846

1.5% Total provision (reversal) for loan losses 3,176



693

358.3% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 51,480



53,153

(3.1)% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 3,427



3,084



Other service charges, commissions, and fees 4,859



4,302



Fees from presold mortgage loans 1,267



504



Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 2,059



2,247



SBA consulting fees 1,025



1,121



SBA loan sale gains 1,227



1,593



Bank-owned life insurance income 636



642



Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (40)



14



Securities gains (losses), net —



—



Other gains (losses), net 162



(88)



Total noninterest income 14,622



13,419

9.0% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 20,599



18,462



Employee benefit expense 3,694



4,136



Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,093



4,402



Merger and acquisition expenses (21)



(1,210)



Intangibles amortization expense 1,121



1,398



Other operating expenses 10,365



9,491



Total noninterest expenses 39,851



36,679

8.6% Income before income taxes 26,251



29,893

(12.2)% Income tax expense 5,368



5,998

(10.5)% Net income $ 20,883



23,895

(12.6)%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.71



0.80

(11.3)%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 54,656



53,846



Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 382



443



Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 55,038



54,289

1.4%







(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 2



Twelve Months Ended December 31, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2019

2018 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 220,784



208,609



Interest on investment securities 20,888



12,120



Other interest income 8,435



10,478



Total interest income 250,107



231,207

8.2% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 25,050



14,491



Interest on borrowings 8,853



9,286



Total interest expense 33,903



23,777

42.6% Net interest income 216,204



207,430

4.2% Total provision (reversal) for loan losses 2,263



(3,589)

(163.1)% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 213,941



211,019

1.4% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 12,970



12,690



Other service charges, commissions, and fees 19,481



16,488



Fees from presold mortgage loans 3,944



2,735



Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 8,495



8,731



SBA consulting fees 3,872



4,675



SBA loan sale gains 8,275



10,366



Bank-owned life insurance income 2,564



2,534



Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (939)



(565)



Securities gains (losses), net 97



—



Other gains (losses), net (169)



723



Total noninterest income 58,590



58,377

0.4% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 79,129



75,077



Employee benefit expense 16,844



16,888



Occupancy and equipment related expense 16,145



16,420



Merger and acquisition expenses 192



2,358



Intangibles amortization expense 4,858



5,917



Other operating expenses 39,087



39,258



Total noninterest expenses 156,255



155,918

0.2% Income before income taxes 116,276



113,478

2.5% Income tax expense 24,230



24,189

0.2% Net income $ 92,046



89,289

3.1%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.10



3.01

3.0%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 216,204



207,430



Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,641



1,594



Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 217,845



209,024

4.2%























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 3



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.35 % 1.62 % 1.53 % 1.57 % Return on average common equity (2) 9.78 % 12.56 % 11.32 % 12.27 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3) 3.93 % 4.08 % 4.00 % 4.09 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.04 % (0.03) %









COMMON SHARE DATA







Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.18

0.10

0.54

0.40

Stated book value - common 28.80

25.71

28.80

25.71

Tangible book value - common 20.30

17.12

20.30

17.12

Common shares outstanding at end of period 29,601,264

29,724,874

29,601,264

29,724,874

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 29,603,816

29,800,342

29,720,499

29,707,431











CAPITAL RATIOS







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.20 % 9.07 % 10.20 % 9.07 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 13.48 % 12.28 % 13.48 % 12.28 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 11.19 % 10.47 % 11.19 % 10.47 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.63 % 13.48 % 14.63 % 13.48 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 15.12 % 13.97 % 15.12 % 13.97 %









AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)







Total assets $ 6,159,232

5,840,964

6,027,047

5,693,760

Loans 4,419,982

4,222,417

4,346,331

4,161,838

Earning assets 5,560,099

5,276,311

5,447,817

5,112,805

Deposits 4,939,182

4,624,868

4,824,216

4,516,811

Interest-bearing liabilities 3,716,248

3,697,076

3,720,536

3,663,077

Shareholders' equity 847,317

754,734

812,823

727,920













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.



TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 55,038

54,191

54,832

53,785

54,289

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 382

413

423

424

443

Net interest income 54,656

53,778

54,409

53,361

53,846

Provision (reversal) for loan losses 3,176

(1,105)

(308)

500

693

Noninterest income 14,622

14,883

15,253

13,833

13,419

Noninterest expense 39,851

38,173

39,703

38,529

36,679

Income before income taxes 26,251

31,593

30,267

28,165

29,893

Income tax expense 5,368

6,574

6,408

5,880

5,998

Net income 20,883

25,019

23,859

22,285

23,895













Earnings per common share - diluted 0.71

0.84

0.80

0.75

0.80













Cash dividends declared per share 0.18

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.10







(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)















At Dec. 31, 2019

At Sept. 30, 2019

At Dec. 31, 2018

One Year Change Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 64,519



52,621



56,050



15.1 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 166,783



264,840



406,848



(59.0) % Total cash and cash equivalents 231,302



317,461



462,898



(50.0) %















Investment securities 889,877



779,489



602,588



47.7 % Presold mortgages 19,712



16,269



4,279



360.7 %















Total loans 4,453,466



4,396,544



4,249,064



4.8 % Allowance for loan losses (21,398)



(19,260)



(21,039)



1.7 % Net loans 4,432,068



4,377,284



4,228,025



4.8 %















Premises and equipment 134,528



136,668



119,000



13.0 % Intangible assets 251,585



252,824



255,480



(1.5) % Foreclosed real estate 3,873



4,589



7,440



(47.9) % Bank-owned life insurance 104,441



103,806



101,878



2.5 % Other assets 76,253



80,521



82,528



(7.6) % Total assets $ 6,143,639



6,068,911



5,864,116



4.8 %















Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,515,977



1,491,494



1,320,131



14.8 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 912,784



894,777



916,374



(0.4) % Money market accounts 1,173,107



1,124,614



1,035,523



13.3 % Savings accounts 424,415



418,043



432,389



(1.8) % Brokered deposits 86,141



127,519



239,875



(64.1) % Internet time deposits 698



1,445



3,428



(79.6) % Other time deposits > $100,000 563,108



557,590



447,619



25.8 % Other time deposits 255,125



259,900



264,000



(3.4) % Total deposits 4,931,355



4,875,382



4,659,339



5.8 %















Borrowings 300,671



300,656



406,609



(26.1) % Other liabilities 59,212



57,891



33,938



74.5 % Total liabilities 5,291,238



5,233,929



5,099,886



3.8 %















Shareholders' equity













Common stock 429,514



429,136



434,453



(1.1) % Retained earnings 417,764



402,212



341,738



22.2 % Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (2,587)



(2,577)



(3,235)



(20.0) % Rabbi trust obligation 2,587



2,577



3,235



(20.0) % Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) 5,123



3,634



(11,961)



(142.8) % Total shareholders' equity 852,401



834,982



764,230



11.5 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,143,639



6,068,911



5,864,116



4.8 %

















First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 5



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018











Yield on loans 5.03 % 5.02 % 5.16 % 5.11 % 5.13 % Yield on securities 2.64 % 2.74 % 2.81 % 2.95 % 2.71 % Yield on other earning assets 1.91 % 2.42 % 2.51 % 2.77 % 2.29 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 4.49 % 4.55 % 4.67 % 4.66 % 4.60 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.56 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 2.31 % 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.79 % 2.60 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.89 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.79 % Total cost of funds 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.58 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.90 % 3.92 % 4.03 % 4.03 % 4.05 %











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.93 % 3.95 % 4.06 % 4.06 % 4.08 %











Average prime rate 4.83 % 5.27 % 5.50 % 5.50 % 5.28 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this

Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE

ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands) Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on acquired loans $ 1,161



959



1,336



1,132



1,566

Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on retained portions of SBA loans 340



365



394



287



264

Interest expense - reduced by premium

amortization of deposits 38



44



50



58



71

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion

of borrowings (45)



(46)



(45)



(45)



(45)

Impact on net interest income $ 1,494



1,322



1,735



1,432



1,856



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 6

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 24,866



19,720



17,375



20,684



22,575

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 9,053



9,566



11,890



12,457



13,418

Accruing loans > 90 days past due —



—



—



—



—

Total nonperforming loans 33,919



29,286



29,265



33,141



35,993

Foreclosed real estate 3,873



4,589



5,107



6,390



7,440

Total nonperforming assets $ 37,792



33,875



34,372



39,531



43,433

Purchased credit impaired loans not included

above (1) $ 12,664



13,798



14,175



15,867



17,393

Asset Quality Ratios

















Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.09 %

0.04 %

— %

0.04 %

0.02 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 %

0.67 %

0.67 %

0.77 %

0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.65 %

0.74 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.48 %

0.44 %

0.48 %

0.49 %

0.50 %





(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million

and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the

nonperforming loan amounts.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 7



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING

LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION -

RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



















Net interest income, as reported $ 54,656



53,778



54,409



53,361



53,846

Tax-equivalent adjustment 382



413



423



424



443

Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A) $ 55,038



54,191



54,832



53,785



54,289

Average earning assets (B) $ 5,560,099



5,440,014



5,417,284



5,372,766



5,276,311

Tax-equivalent net interest

margin, annualized - as reported - (A)/(B) 3.93 %

3.95 %

4.06 %

4.06 %

4.08 %



















Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 55,038



54,191



54,832



53,785



54,289

Loan discount accretion 1,501



1,324



1,730



1,419



1,830

Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding

loan discount accretion (A) $ 53,537



52,867



53,102



52,366



52,459

Average earnings assets (B) $ 5,560,099



5,440,014



5,417,284



5,372,766



5,276,311

Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding

impact of loan discount accretion, annualized -

(A) / (B) 3.82 %

3.86 %

3.93 %

3.95 %

3.94 %

Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At December 31, 2019, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $12.7 million compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $7.1 million compared to $5.7 million at December 31, 2018. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF CORE NONINTEREST

INCOME TO TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME ($ in thousands) Dec. 31,

2019

Dec.31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018 Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,427



3,084



12,970



12,690

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 4,859



4,302



19,481



16,488

Fees from presold mortgage loans 1,267



504



3,944



2,735

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 2,059



2,247



8,495



8,731

SBA consulting fees 1,025



1,121



3,872



4,675

SBA loan sale gains 1,227



1,593



8,275



10,366

Bank-owned life insurance income 636



642



2,564



2,534

Core noninterest income 14,500



13,493



59,601



58,219

Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (40)



14



(939)



(565)

Securities gains (losses), net —



—



97



—

Other gains (losses), net 162



(88)



(169)



723

Total noninterest income $ 14,622



13,419



58,590



58,377



