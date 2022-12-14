|
14.12.2022 14:27:14
First Bank To Buy Malvern Bancorp, Malvern Bank For Around $149.5 Mln
(RTTNews) - First Bank (FRBA) said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) and Malvern Bank, for around $149.5 million.
The consideration is based upon First Bank's closing price of $15.31 per share on December 13.
Malvern Bancorp is the parent company of Malvern Bank. According to the deal, Malvern Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank, and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern Bancorp share outstanding.
First Bank expects to issue approximately 5.9 million new shares of First Bank, and $59.4 million in cash consideration to consummate this transaction.
Following the completion of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2023, First Bank will have around $3.68 billion in assets with 27 branches.
Patrick L. Ryan, CEO of First Bank, said: "This strategic transaction expands our market position and deposit share in eastern Pennsylvania, while complementing our strong organic growth strategy."
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. had assets of approximately $1.04 billion, loans of around $815.6 million, and deposits of approximately $785.3 million as of September 30.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Malvern Bancorp Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Malvern Bancorp Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Bank Williamstown New Jersey
|13,81
|-9,80%
|Malvern Bancorp Inc
|17,75
|15,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.