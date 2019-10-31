First Bank Wins Several 2019 MarCom Awards

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank is the recipient of three prestigious 2019 MarCom Awards, a competition hosted by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (ACMP) that recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals in the production and design of marketing and communications media.

In the category of Print Media/Advertising, First Bank won the highest honor, Platinum, for its "You Are Amazing" magazine ad series. The other two awards were in the Video/Film category and recognized videos created for the bank's Dream It, Do It campaign (www.localfirstbank.com/dreamitdoit): a Gold award for the story of Kids Making It of Wilmington, North Carolina; and an Honorable Mention for the "Meet Anita Autry" video.

"First Bank has had a great year and received many recognitions because of it," said Mike Mayer, First Bank president and CEO. "To add these MarCom Awards to the list with those from Fortune and Forbes is outstanding. I'm proud of all our associates for the work they've done and continue to do for the bank."

Each year, the ACMP receives about 6,000 entries from companies all over the world, as well as from marketing and design agencies, public relations firms, and more. Judges are professionals from within the industry who look for entries that exemplify a high standard of excellence and set the bar for others in the marketing, communications, and graphic design fields.

To see a full list of winners as they are announced, visit www.marcomawards.com/winners.

