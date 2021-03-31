First Capital REIT Announces Date For First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) invites you to participate at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Capital's financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on its website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Teleconference: You can participate in the live conference by dialing 416-340-2217 or toll-free 1-800-806-5484 with access code 7457417#. The call will be accessible for replay until June 10, 2021 by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053 with access code 6809225#.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital's website or click on the following link Q1 2021 Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust