First Capital REIT Announces Date For Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) invites you to participate at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

First Capital's financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on its website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Teleconference: You can participate in the live conference by dialing 416-641-6104 or toll-free 1-800-898-3989 with access code 8726482#. The call will be accessible for replay until September 8, 2020 by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053 with access code 7474477#.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital's website or click on the following link Q2 2020 Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust