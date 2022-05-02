First Century Bancorp. has notified First Internet Bancorp of its Termination of the Merger Agreement

ROSWELL, Ga., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Century Bancorp. ("First Century"), the parent company of First Century Bank, N.A., announced today the termination of its merger agreement with First Internet Bancorp ("First Internet") (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the "Bank"), previously announced on November 2, 2021, pursuant to which First Internet was to acquire all of the outstanding shares of First Century. First Internet was unable to obtain regulatory approval for the proposed transaction in a timely fashion and First Century chose to exercise its right to terminate the agreement after the parties were unable to come to new terms. CEO of First Century Bank, William Blanton states, "First Century is looking forward to continuing to serve its clients by providing leading edge technology enabled financial solutions. On its own, FCB is growing its solutions offerings and looks forward to continuing to serve the Fintech Community."

Each company will bear its own costs and expenses in connection with the terminated transaction, and neither party will pay any termination fee as a result of the termination of the merger agreement.

About First Century Bancorp.

First Century Bancorp. was founded in 2002 and is a technology-driven bank holding company headquartered in Roswell, GA. First Century's subsidiary, First Century Bank, N.A., provides its national customer base with financial services that include payment services, tax product lending, prepaid cards and HOA services. The Company also provides a wide range of products and services, including business banking, specialty lending and deposit products, to community-based businesses and individuals across its two branches located in Commerce, GA and Hilton Head Island, SC. For more information, go to www.myfirstcenturybank.com.

