06.04.2023 22:30:00
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call
RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=991293a5&confId=49234. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with both a webcast link and dial-in details.
The investor presentation will be available on the company's website at ir.firstcitizens.com prior to the call start time. In addition, a link to the webcast will be posted on the website for those who do not pre-register. To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:
United States: 1-833-470-1428
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 197515
After the event, a replay of the call will be available via webcast at ir.firstcitizens.com. A replay via telephone will be available through Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 (United States), 1-226-828-7578 (Canada) or 44-204-525-0658 (all other locations) and referencing access code 328418.
About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.
Contact:
Deanna Hart
Barbara Thompson
Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
919-716-2137
919-716-2716
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-citizens-bancshares-inc-announces-date-of-2023-first-quarter-earnings-call-301792040.html
SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
