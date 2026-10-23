First Citizens Bancshares Aktie

First Citizens Bancshares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A406MH / ISIN: US3194621070

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23.10.2026 13:18:10

First Citizens BancShares Q3 Profit Rises, Net Interest Income Drops; Plans $1.2 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) reported Friday higher profit in its third quarter, despite lower net interest income.

Further, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan, authorizing the repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of Class A shares through 2027.

As of September 30, the total capacity remaining under the 2025 Share Repurchase Plan was $711 million.

Chairman and CEO Frank Holding, Jr. stated that the third-quarter performance exceeded expectations, fueled by strong, high-quality top-line growth, accelerated loan and deposit growth, highly resilient credit quality, and expense discipline.

Separately, the company said its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly stock dividend of $2.25 per share on Class A and Class B stock, to be paid on December 15, to holders of record as of November 30.

In the third quarter, net income available to stockholders was $577 million, compared to $554 million last year. Earnings per share grew to $51.23 from $43.08 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $623 million or $55.37 per share, compared to prior year's $573 million, or $44.62 per share.

Total interest income, meanwhile, dropped to $2.965 billion from last year's $2.998 billion.

Net interest income dropped to $1.70 billion from $1.73 billion last year. Net interest income, excluding PAA, was $1.66 billion.

Net interest margin was 3.07% for the current quarter, or 2.99% excluding PAA.

Provision for credit losses was $55 million, compared to $191 million last year.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses grew to $1.64 billion from $1.54 billion in the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A- 1 950,00 0,00% First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-

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