(RTTNews) - First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, the banking subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA), has agreed to acquire substantially all loans and certain other assets of United Fidelity Bank or UFB from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC. The bank will also assume most customer deposits and selected liabilities of UFB after the Indiana-based lender entered FDIC receivership.

As part of the transaction, First Citizens Bank will take over 20 former UFB branches across Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida, along with two Bank of St. Croix branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deal also includes UFB's subsidiaries, including real estate development and management company Pedcor Homes Corporation.

Based on UFB's September 30, 2026 balances, First Citizens Bank is expected to assume approximately $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits and $3.1 billion in loans. The figures remain subject to adjustment following the transaction's closing and settlement process with the FDIC.

The acquisition was awarded to First Citizens Bank through a competitive bidding process and is structured as a whole-bank purchase.

Former UFB and Bank of St. Croix branches will begin operating as a division of First Citizens Bank starting November 28, 2026. Customers will continue to have access to their accounts without any immediate changes, while the conversion to First Citizens Bank's systems will occur at a later date.